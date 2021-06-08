Casting Director Seher Aly Latif Passes Away; Swara Bhasker, Rajkummar Rao & Others Mourn Her Demise

Noted casting director Seher Aly Latif known for her work on films like The Lunchbox, Shakuntala Devi, Durgamati, Maska, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag and others, breathed her last due to renal failure on Monday (June 7, 2021). She was in her early 40s. The news of her demise was confirmed by her associate and director Neeraj Udhwani.

He told Mid-day that Seher was admitted to Lilavati Hospital eight days ago due to kidney failure. Udhwani was quoted as saying, "There was some infection, which caused renal failure. She was admitted last weekend. She was on antibiotics and was recovering. But today she suffered a cardiac arrest and suddenly it was all over."

When the news of Seher's demise broke on social media, many celebrities took to their respective social media handles to pay their last respects.

Actress Nimrat Kaur tweeted, "One of the kindest, most loving people Mumbai gifted my life with. Still trying to process this unreal news....Travel on into the light my dearest, sweetest Seher. The unpredictable, ghastly shortness of life remains baffling... Await to meet you on the other side."

The Lunchbox director Ritesh Batra reshared her post on his Twitter page and added, "I don't believe it, unfair parting with a kind soul and real friend. Goodbye Seher, I hope there is another side."

I don’t believe it, unfair parting with a kind soul and real friend. Goodbye Seher, I hope there is another side. https://t.co/S93m6wXQu5 — riteshbatra (@riteshbatra) June 7, 2021

Swara Bhasker's tweet read, "There are no words. Seher Latif is no more. This is cruelty. So young, so much to give. Can't even utter RIP. We spoke only two weeks ago, I teased her & she laughed.. It is unimaginable that we won't see her wide smile anymore. I can't fathom this. No, not @smwhtlatelatif."

There are no words. Seher Latif is no more. This is cruelty. So young, so much to give. Can’t even utter RIP. We spoke only two weeks ago, I teased her & she laughed.. It is unimaginable that we won’t see her wide smile anymore. I can’t fathom this. No, not @smwhtlatelatif 💔 pic.twitter.com/X81CQYO6DX — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 7, 2021

Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Rest in peace. #SeherLatif."

Sanya Malhotra posted on her Instagram story, "Gone too soon. Rest in peace Seher."

Shriya Pilgaonkar tweeted, "Just cannot process this loss. One of the finest. Seher."

Just cannot process this loss. One of the finest . Seher 💔 pic.twitter.com/FIC2EZOWEB — Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) June 7, 2021

Shreya Dhanwanthary wrote on her Twitter handle, "Seher. You were the nicest kindest guiding light in my life. I cannot believe you're not around."

Besides casting for Hindi films, Seher was also the Indian casting associate for acclaimed international projects like Kathryn Bigelow's Zero Dark Thirty, Julia Roberts-starrer Eat Pray Love, the Netflix series Sense8, season four of the Showtime espionage thriller Homeland and the BBC One/AMC series, McMafia.

Filmibeat offers heartfelt condolences to Seher's family.