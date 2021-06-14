CBI Sources On Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: The Investigation Is Still On

It has been a year since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away but the cause of his death still remains inconclusive. Contradicting certain media reports, Filmibeat sources from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have said that it is wrong to say they have closed the case. "The investigation is still on and we are probing different angles in the case," revealed the source.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020, by his flatmate Siddharth Pithani and his house help. The case was initially investigated by the Bandra police wherein celebrities including Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, directors Mahesh Bhatt and Rumi Jaffrey, journalist Rajeev Masand, and many more were called in to record their statement. The case was later transferred to the CBI, which has been probing all angles in the death case, including murder.

Sushant's family has maintained that there is foul play in the death of the actor, while Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly said that the actor was under depression and was also taking drugs. Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh had recently said that the CBI will soon unravel the mystery behind the death of the actor.

Unfortunately, the family's litigation against filmmakers planning to make a film on the Sushant's life was rejected by the Delhi High Court recently. Although there is no confirmation, there is a probability that the family may move to the Supreme Court of India.