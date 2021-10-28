Celebrity Designer Sabyasachi's Mangalsutra Advertisements Receive Backlash For Hurting Sentiments

Celebrity designer Sabyasachi has embroiled himself in a fresh controversy after his latest advertisement campaign for his brand's Mangalsutra has been receiving backlash from a certain section of netizens. The pictures from the ad campaign of the Mangalsutra collection showcase the models wearing the Mangalsutra in an intimate outfit and pose. Some social media users lashed out at the designer and the advertisement for allegedly degrading the value of the Mangalsutra that is considered sacred and is worn by women after they get married.

One of the users shared her own picture wearing traditional attire and a Mangalsutra. She wrote, "Mangalsutra looks like this #Sabyasachi. It's not a random piece of fashion jewellery, it indicates the love and commitment the husband and wife have towards each other." Take a look at the tweet.

Another user tweeted, "Bizarre #Sabyasachi. He just gave an open invitation for getting himself trolled big time. The ad agencies are going overboard to hurt public sentiments ...get additional publicity for the product by creating some kind of controversy! This is the plan..ppl! Don't succumb." Take a look at the post.

A Twitter user shared one of the pictures from the ad campaign and wrote, "Sabyasachi Mukherjee, renowned fashion designer worth ₹ crore is making his designer jewellery and kept Mangalsutra. In this picture, the model is shown intimating with a man and wearing that Mangalsutra and he openly stated as 'intimate' once again they dishonoured our dharma." Take a look at her tweet.

However, Sabyasachi also got support from one of the netizens who tweeted, "So the latest target of the Hindutva hate brigade is designer #Sabyasachi & his eponymous #brand. They have zeroed in on one in a series of ads for a new jewellery line & are apoplectic about it. Because if it wasn't for this ad, they'd have totally shopped #Sabyasachi."

Sabyasachi has earlier also gotten himself and his brand embroiled in some controversies. He was trolled after his collection was said to be 'sold out' in India and globally. The designer released an official statement that said, "It's why I designed an extensive range, so everyone could get something. This would also mean giving unlimited access to our Bengal Tiger logo, something that we hold very close to us, it's almost sacred. A lot of marketing folks would consider this strategy harakiri for a luxury brand, but I believe that sustainable success never comes from the mind, always from the heart."