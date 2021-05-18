Celina Jaitly Congratulates Adline Castelino; Looks Back At Her Own Miss Universe Journey

India's Adline Quadros Castelino recently made the nation proud when she finished as the third runner-up at the 69th Miss Universe pageant. While the social media was flooded with congratulatory wishes for Adline, actress Celina Jaitly also joined in to pen a congratulatory post for her.

Celina congratulated Adline and recalled her own Miss Universe journey. For the unversed, the No Entry actress was the third runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant in 2001 before she was launched in Bollywood by late actor Feroz Khan in the 2003 film Janasheen.

Celina shared a collage of herself and Adline and captioned it as, "When I became Ms Universe 2001 - Runners Up, I did not realise it would take 20 years for India to reach this position again," she wrote, adding, "Hearty congratulations to @adline_castelinofficial on nailing the runners up for India, congratulations @missdivaorg @missindiaorg Its great to see India back in the game. @missuniverse #india #missindia #celinajaitly #celina #celinajaitley #adlinecastelino #missuniverse."

Besides Celina, Lara Dutta, who won the Miss Universe pageant in 2000, also took to her Instagram story to wish Adline and wrote, "Congratulations @adline_castelinofficial!!! You carried a billion dreams with elegance, poise and confidence!!! #India@Universe @missuniverse @missdivaorg."

Earlier, in an interview, Adline had opened up about representing India at Miss Universe pageant and told Latestly, "As a young girl growing up in Kuwait with no exposure, I would always look up to Miss Universe with so much awe but never imagined a girl like me who had a speech defect and had marks on her body could ever represent her country on such a prestigious platform."

Further on being asked if she aspires to pursue acting as other beauty queens in the past, Adline revealed, "I have always been an adventurous person, open to trying every aspect of my personality in every opportunity that comes my way. So, of course, I wouldn't mind it (acting), but I also aspire to venture into business since I am a business graduate, and my passion lies there too. So let's see what the future has in store for me."