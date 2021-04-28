Celina Jaitly Reveals How She Had Bagged Her Debut Film Over A Phone Call From Feroz Khan

After being a runner-up at the Miss Universe 2001 contest and starring in a few music videos, Celina Jaitly was launched in Bollywood by late Feroz Khan in his home production Janasheen in 2003. The film also marked his son Fardeen Khan's debut in Hindi film industry.

Celina, in a recent interview, walked down the memory lane and revealed how Feroz Khan signed her for Janasheen over the phone when he had called her to congratulate for her beauty pageant feat.

Speaking on the occasion of Feroz Khan's death anniversary, the actress told Spotboye, "The first time I spoke to him was when he called to congratulate me in Puerto Rico on becoming a Miss Universe Runners-Up. He literally signed me over the phone for Janasheen."

Celina recalled how Feroz Khan and his family treated her like a princess on the sets and said, "During my first shooting schedule I was made to feel like a princess and he and his entire family treated me like their own." Feroz had co-written, edited, directed as well as produced the film, apart from starring in it."

In the same interview, the No Entry actress also spoke about her last meeting with Feroz Khan when the late actor was hospitalized for lung cancer.

"Even in his last days, before he went into ICU, my last conversation with him was in his suite at the Breach Candy hospital. He tried to get up amidst all that pain to open the door for me like a true gentleman. The darkest moments of knowing him were when I sat with his daughter Laila and son Fardeen outside the ICU, staring into silence and the inevitable upcoming moment of eternal truth," Spotboye quoted Celina as saying.

Post Janasheen, Celina went on to star in films like No Entry, Zinda, Apna Sapna Money Money, Golmaal Returns, Paying Guests among others. After a sabbatical to focus on her family life, the actress recently returned to acting with a Zee5 short film Season's Greetings.