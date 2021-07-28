Celina Jaitly Was Approached For Shilpa Shetty's App And Not Hotshots, Actress' Spokesperson Quashes Rumours

Recently, a model-turned-actress had made some shocking claims about Hotshots, the controversial app run by Shilpa Shetty's businessman-husband Raj Kundra. The app in question is under the scanner for its pornography content.

As per a report in ETimes, the actress had alleged that the creative team of Hotshots was planning to collaborate with well-known actresses like Neha Dhupia, Celina Jaitly, Kim Sharma, Arshi Khan, Gizele Thakral, Scarlet Rose, Nora Fatehi, Barbara Mori for their future projects.

However, Celina Jaitly's spokesperson has put all rumours to rest and clarified that the actress was never approached for Hotshots app.

"Celina was approached for Shilpa Shetty's app JL Stream, which is a decent influencers' app for professionals. She wasn't approached for Hotshots; she even doesn't know what it is all about. Since Shilpa is a good friend of Celina and they share a warm and friendly rapport, she was invited to join," Etimes quoted the actress' spokesperson as saying.

The spokesperson further revealed that Celina couldn't join Shilpa's app due to her work commitments and added, "Not just Celina, many other B-town actresses were approached to be part of this app."

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days for his alleged involvement in an adult film racket case. The businessman was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on July 19.