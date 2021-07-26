Chaalbaaz In London: Shraddha Kapoor Bagged The Film Because Of Her Performance In This Scene In Baaghi

In April this year, it was announced that Shraddha Kapoor is all set to play double role in her upcoming film Chaalbaaz in London which will be helmed by Pankaj Parashar who had earlier directed Sridevi's 1989 superhit film Chaalbaaz.

In her official statement, Shraddha had said that she feels blessed and fortunate that the makers thought of her for Chaalbaaz In London. However, there's an interesting reason why the Stree actress was finalized for this role!

Director Pankaj Parashar recently while speaking with a tabloid, revealed that it was Shraddha's performance in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi which helped her to bag this film.

"Shraddha has 64M followers on Insta, isn't she hugely popular? But it is always the performance of an actor that he/she has given in a film or audition that gravitates the maker towards the actor. I loved Shraddha in that scene from Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi wherein she changes from one character- two diametrically opposite behaviours- to another in a flash of a second," the filmmaker told the leading daily.

He continued, "I know Shraddha's uncle Tutu Sharma very well. Tutu and his wife Padmini Kolhapure (Shraddha's aunt) are family to me. Shakti Kapoor is a dear friend. So it wasn't tough to reach Shraddha. In fact, I know her since she was a kid. I still remember she coming for the special screening of Rajkumar (Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit) in 1996 that I made; she was just 9 years-old then."

Parashar revealed that Shraddha just freaked out when she heard the narration for barely 30 minutes and added, "She was bowled over by the action parts too, for which she will soon start preparing."

The filmmaker also said that Shraddha Kapoor's father Shakti Kapoor will be making a guest appearance in the film.

He emphasized that Chaalbaaz in London should not be looked from the same lens of the original since times have changed and said, "You can't show basti and chaabuk in today's times. This time it's 80 per cent in London."

He added, "People should stop even thinking that Chaalbaaz in London is similar to Chaalbaaz. I repeat, it is not. Think of it, it's quite a challenge for me. When I decided to make Chaalbaaz, several people from oar fraternity told me that why was I going into the Seeta aur Geeta zone. but I was unperturbed."

Apart from Chaalbaaz In London, Shraddha Kapoor has some interesting films in the pipeline which includes Vishal Furia's Nagin trilogy and Luv Ranjan's untitled rom-com with Ranbir Kapoor.