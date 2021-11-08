Chadigarh Kare Aashiqui Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor Present A Thrilling Joyride Of A Love Story

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui is finally out now. The trailer showcases Ayushmann in a totally new avatar flaunting his sculpted physique and the actor also shares electrifying chemistry with Vaani. The movie has been helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and is all set to release on December 10.

Talking about the trailer, it showcases Ayushmann Khurrana to be a no-nonsense fitness trainer. He has no time for love and is extremely focused on his goals until he meets Vaani Kapoor's character who is a new Zumba trainer in his gym. The two get attracted to each other and start a passionate romance. However, the trailer further shows that one shocking revelation about Vaani's character leads to their love story going downhill. By the looks of the same, the movie promises to be a whirlwind of romance, emotions and heartbreak. It will inevitably take the audiences to a thrilling joyride of a love story between the two protagonists. Check out the trailer of the film.

The songs of Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui also sounds promising. However, it is Ayushmann Khurrana's stupendous transformation that forms the main show-stealer. The film also stars Abhishek Bajaj in a pivotal role and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor. The shooting of the same was begun in October last year in Chandigarh and was wrapped up by the month of December.

Ayushmann Khurrana On Wrapping Up Three Films In Pandemic: Can't Wait For Audiences To Watch These Real Gems

Earlier Pragya Kapoor spoke to a publication about wrapping up Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui in just two months during the pandemic last year. The producer had revealed to a publication stating, "It's teamwork and I'm immensely grateful to our unit for helping us achieve this. The New normal definitely has gotten the best out of us within a short span of time. We are happy to become one of the first Indian films to pull this off. It's not been easy but together we made it happen." The movie will also mark the first collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.

Ayushmann Khurrana On 4 Years Of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: It Gave Me The Courage To Pick My Subsequent Films

Producer Bhushan Kumar had also spoken about the same and said, "I am grateful that we have completed the shoot so rapidly, having kept all the safety and health protocols in place. This has also given an opportunity for people working in this industry to be back to work. We are glad that our efforts were laid down successfully. My wishes to the entire team of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui."