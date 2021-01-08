Chanda Mama Door Ke Is Not Shelved; Director To Revive The Film As An Ode To Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was an astronomy buff. From sharing valuable inputs on celestial bodies to latest updates on the discoveries in the world of space, the Raabta actor's Instagram page was filled with posts about stars, galaxies and life beyond earth.

In 2018, Sushant had visited NASA to train for Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's Chanda Mama Door Ke. "I have always been fascinated by outer space. As a kid too, I was interested in stars, constellations and galaxies. I always wanted to know what life in space would be like. When this film was offered to me, I was intrigued as it touches upon this particular subject," the late actor had said in an interview.

In 2019, it was reported that Sushant had opted out of Chanda Mama Door Ke citing date issues. The project was put on backburner. However, recently, in an interview with a leading tabloid, director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan said that he will be reviving Chanda Mama Door Ke as a tribute to late Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away last year.

Chauhan was quoted as saying, "The film is not shelved. I hope I will be able to translate on-screen what I have visualised in my head and put on paper. That said, I am not reviving it right away as it has not been even a year to Sushant's passing; his loss has been emotionally exhausting."

He further said that it will be heartbreaking for him to find Sushant's replacement for the lead.

"I can't think of a replacement for Sushant. Many suggested that I turn it into a web series, but I want to retain it as a film. It is meant for the big screen," the filmmaker told the tabloid.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan had opened up about his equation with Sushant and said, "Whatever happened between the producers of that film (Chanda Mama Door Ke) and him never impacted my equation with him. He was extremely close to me. We used to chat once every few days."

