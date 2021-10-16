Chandan Roy Sanyal Says Shah Rukh Khan Will Bounce Back Amid Aryan Khan Case; 'You Can't Him Down'

The arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in connection with a drugs-on-cruise case has sent shockwaves in the film industry. The star kid is currently in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with this case.

In a recent tete-a-tete with India Today, Chandan Roy Sanyal shared his opinion on this ongoing controversy. The actor said that it's sad what Shah Rukh Khan is going through as a father right now. Calling King Khan the heartthrob of the whole nation and the world, Sanyal said that he is sure that Shah Rukh will bounce back as no one can pull him down.

The Sanak actor was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal, "I am a big Shah Rukh Khan fan, I've worked with him. He is an entire brand. It's sad what he is going through as a father right now. I like how he is. Mr Khan is the heartthrob of the whole nation and the world, he has been so for years and years. I'm sure he'll bounce back. I wish this goes away soon. You can't pull Shah Rukh Khan down. He has to come back."

Chandan Roy Sanyal and Shah Rukh Khan had worked together in Imtiaz Ali's 2017 film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

In the last few weeks, many celebrities from the film fraternity have extended their support to Shah Rukh Khan and his family. This includes names like Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Rahul Dholakia, Mika Singh, Somy Ali amongst others. Superstar Hrithik Roshan even penned an open letter to Aryan Khan in which he advised the star kid to keep his calm and trust the light within.