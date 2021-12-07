Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: CBFC Asks Makers To Add Disclaimer About Transgender Community, Cuts Intimate Scene

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has received several cuts from the Central Board of Film Certification. The film based on a risque topic reportedly has been asked to make five cuts or modifications. The CBFC has also advised the makers to add a disclaimer about the transgender community in the film.

One of the modification asked to be made include a cut of 8 seconds from a lovemaking shot. Dialogues like 'Saali chakki' was replaced with 'Chakka kahin ka', meanwhile, 'F**k' has been replaced with 'Heck' and 'Bund' with 'Band baja ke'. The word India in a naughty and funny dialogue has been replaced with 'zamana'.

Reportedly, the makers had obtained the censor certificate way back on October 22. Post the advice modification, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has received a U/A certification. Set to release on December 10, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's noted duration is 117 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 57 minutes.

Meanwhile, the disclaimer added in the film will read, "No person associated with this film intends to offend or hurt any sentiments or feelings of the transgender community. The purpose is only to educate and create awareness amongst masses about the issues faced by the transgender community."

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui stars Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana in leading roles. The film's trailer releases last month, created quite the buzz. Ayushmann in the film will be seen playing the role of a gym trainer who is a weight lifting champion. The trailer showed him falling head-over-heels in love with Vaani Kapoor's character who is a Zumba instructor.