Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui First Review Out!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is all set to release in theatres tomorrow and we are here with the film's first review! Trade analyst Taran Adarsh who got an early access to watch the film, took to his Twitter and wrote that the film is a must watch, as it is refreshingly different.

He wrote, #ChandigarhKareAashiqui: REFRESHING. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Bold. Refreshingly different. Progressive cinema... #CKA enlightens and entertains... Pushes the envelope, defies the stereotype and drives home a pertinent message... WATCH IT! #ChandigarhKareAashiquiReview."

Another movie critic named Nishit Shaw tweeted, "#ChandigarhKareAashiqui(3.5/5) #AyushmannKhurrana has again showcased extreme versatility, #VaaniKapoor has performed well...The film is well-made & is all set to entertain you. Moreover, leaves an impact on you through messages. Watchable!"

"A Well Made Out Of B̶o̶x̶ Closet Film. #CKA is A New Age Masterpiece that has all the elements you needed. #VaaniKapoor comes out strong (quite literally), #AyushmannKhurrana has not just worked out super hard on body but on his craft too. #ChandigarhKareAashiqui ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2," wrote another early moviegoer.

The film tells a story of a trainer in gym, playd by Khurrana, who falls in love with a trans woman, played by Vaani. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow i.e., December 10, 2021.

Speaking about the film's theatrical release, Ayushmann had said during a media interaction, "I'm hugely excited about Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui - it's a high concept theatrical film because of the uniqueness of script. I hope it will contribute towards bringing people back to the theatres. Films like this trigger community conversations and it is imperative that such films have a community watching experience which can only happen in a theatre."