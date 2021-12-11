Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Full Movie Leaked Online For Free

Will Online Leak Affect The Film's Business?

Going by the positive reviews that the film has been receiving, chances are high that the online leak will not affect the business of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. In fact, theatres might witness an increase in footfalls, because both Ayushmann and Vaani are being praised for their performances in the film.

Unique Storyline Might Attract More Audience

It's Ayushmann's film after all! Everyone knows that Ayushmann loves experimenting with films and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is no different. Netizens who have already watched the film, praised the actor for his transformation and hailed him as a 'perfectionist'.

Film Critics Speak In Favour Of The Film

Just like the audience, even film critics are boasting about Abhishek Kapoor for representing the LGBTQI community via his film in an entertaining way.

Speaking about the same to DNA, Abhishek had revealed why he didn't cast any trans-person for Vaani's character and said, "When I was making this film, we definitely went down the road of casting a trans-person in this role. But, the thing is, this is not the only film that is going to be made on the trans community, but it is the first, so, I thought it needs a bit of soft handling, you can't go all out. Otherwise, you won't have people come in to hear the story."

All Eyes On The Film's Box Office Collection

While everything has worked in favour of Ayushmann and Vanni-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, it is to be seen how well the film performs at the box office.