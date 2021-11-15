Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Title Track Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor Is Winning Hearts On Internet

A
few
days
ago,
Ayushmann
Khurrana
and
Vaani
Kapoor
unveiled
the
trailer
of
their
much-awaited
release
Chandigarh
Kare
Aashiqui
and
netizens
are
in
awe
of
their
fiery
chemistry.
Directed
by
Abhishek
Kapoor,
the
film
marks
the
first
collaboration
of
Ayushmann
and
Vaani
and
we
are
quite
excited
to
see
them
together
on
the
silver
screen,
thanks
to
its
unique
storyline.
While
the
trailer
of
the
film
has
already
left
netizens
impressed,
its
title
track
has
also
got
netizens
grooving
to
its
peppy
beat.
Yes,
you
read
it
right!
The
title
track
of
Chandigarh
Kare
Aashiqui
is
a
perfect
dance
number,
wherein
Ayushmann
and
Vaani
are
seen
flaunting
their
killer
dance
moves.
If
you
have
not
watched
the
peppy
song
yet,
watch
it
here...
Reacting
to
the
song,
a
netizen
wrote,
"After
a
long
time
this
song
will
repeatedly
be
listened
by
fans."
Another
netizen
wrote,
"Casting
Ayushmann
was
the
brilliant
idea
as
he
is
the
man
who
comes
with
natural
acting
skills."
"This
song
remind
me
my
school
memories.
Love
this
song
as
always," wrote
one
more
user.