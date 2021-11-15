Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Title Track Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor Is Winning Hearts On Internet

A few days ago, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor unveiled the trailer of their much-awaited release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and netizens are in awe of their fiery chemistry. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film marks the first collaboration of Ayushmann and Vaani and we are quite excited to see them together on the silver screen, thanks to its unique storyline.

Netizens Laud Ayushmann Khurrana After Watching Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's Trailer

While the trailer of the film has already left netizens impressed, its title track has also got netizens grooving to its peppy beat. Yes, you read it right! The title track of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a perfect dance number, wherein Ayushmann and Vaani are seen flaunting their killer dance moves. If you have not watched the peppy song yet, watch it here...

Reacting to the song, a netizen wrote, "After a long time this song will repeatedly be listened by fans."

Another netizen wrote, "Casting Ayushmann was the brilliant idea as he is the man who comes with natural acting skills."

"This song remind me my school memories. Love this song as always," wrote one more user.

Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals What He Does When A Script Bores Him

Clearly, the song has struck a right chord with netizens.

The film is scheduled to release on December 10, 2021.