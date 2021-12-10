Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Twitter Review: Ayushmann Khurrana Wins Moviegoers' Hearts Yet Again

Abhishek Kapoor's latest release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor has already arrived in theatres today, and we are here with its live audience review. The film tells a story of a bodybuilder from Chandigarh named Manu, who falls in love with a Zumba teacher named Maanvi. All seems well until a shocking revelation causes turmoil in their love story.

When the trailer of the film was dropped, netizens were pretty impressed by the storyline and praised Khurrana for choosing unique script once again. It seems, just like the trailer, the film also didn't disappoint the moviegoers hence, they came out singing praises of it. Check out their reactions below...

Himesh @HimeshMankad: The biggest plus of #ChandigarhKareAashiqui lies in the fact that #AbhishekKapoor opts for a straight forward, non melodramatic and to the point approach with subtle humour to tell a rather sensitive and brave subject!

Fenil Seta @fenil_seta: #ChandigarhKareAashiqui is a progressive film and treated in a very entertaining manner by Abhishek Kapoor. It's just 117 minutes long and moves at a nice pace. The twist in the tale is obviously expected but the manner in which it unfolds is arresting. The intermission point is hard-hitting. In the second half, the developments don't really impress much. Also, the dialogues in the film could have been far better and funnier. Thankfully, the film picks up in the pre-climax.

ani @reliablerani: Go watch #ChandigarhKareAashiqui now!! It's another version of @ayushmannk u cannot miss @Vaaniofficial hats off u were a big surprise! #superhithai #cinemagold #Loveisjustlove @Abhishekapoor u have handled the issue so well. Congrats to the whole team.

Ankita @ChotuMissMuffet: I went into #ChandigarhKareAashiqui with the expectation of watching light-hearted romcom which it is, but there's so much more to it than just what meets the eye. I loved the message it has, but more importantly I liked how it is dealt with. I do have a liking towards how @Abhishekapoor deals with emotions in his films. Loved #KaiPoChe for that as well. At the same time, it is nuanced and keeps you hooked all through. Though I do feel, the second half was slightly stretched. But it has its heart in its place - makes you smile and might leave you teary-eyed too.

Kamran Musstafa @kami3012: #ChandigarhKareAashiqui works because of the solid second half. Abhishek Kapoor makes this movie click. It gets uncomfortable but it doesn't subdue the story it is telling. @Vaaniofficial & @ayushmannk are in top form. Do watch it in cinemas. Wear a mask!

Going by the reviews, it's pretty clear that the film has managed to woo moviegoers with its direction, performances and script.