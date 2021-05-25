Chandrachur Singh On Being A Single Father To Son: Parenting Is One Of The Toughest Jobs

Chandrachur Singh known for films like Maachis, Kya Kehna, Daag: The Fire and Josh, vanished from showbiz after a spate of few forgettable movies. Later in an interview, the actor opened up about his sabbatical and revealed how a jet skii accident in Goa had cut short his film journey. It took him almost eight years to fully recover from that mishap.

Last year, Chandrachur made his acting comeback with Sushmita Sen's critically acclaimed web series Aarya in which he essayed the role of a man with a murky past. During the promotions of Aarya, the Tere Mere Sapne actor once again talked about his hiatus from films.

Chandrachur said that he took a break from acting since he wasn't getting substantial roles and wanted to focus on his personal responsibilities.

Speaking about his private life, the actor was married to Avantika Mankotia and the couple have a son, Shaarnajai Singh. Though what transpired between them is still unknown, Chandrachur revealed that he is a single parent.

Recently in a chat with ETimes, Chandrachur opened up about being a single father. On being asked why he was missing from the film circuit, the actor said, "I am a single father so that took up most of my time. I am pretty hands-on; I needed to be. So I was occupied being a father for most of my time."

When the tabloid asked him how he sees himself as a father, the actor replied, "I don't know. I guess my son would be the best person to answer this question. I believe that I keep learning on the job. Parenting, I think, is one of the toughest jobs. You make mistakes, you have your good moments, you keep learning and try to become better."

Chandrachur Singh who prefers to stay low key, also talked about why he is not active on social media.

" I am actually not very skilled at handling social media. My son is going to teach me more about it. It is not my cup of tea so far but there will be a time when I will have much more work and I can then connect with the people about my work. Otherwise, I am not very media savvy," ETimes quoted him as saying.

Speaking about work, the Silsila Hai Pyar Ka actor said that he wants to do all kinds of films. "I don't have an image stuck on me. I don't have any expectations. I would like to try playing all sorts of characters I can," the tabloid quoted him as saying.