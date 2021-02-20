Chatrapathi Hindi Remake: Shraddha Kapoor, Pooja Hegde And Disha Patani In Consideration For The Female Lead

Last year in November, it was announced that Telugu star Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will be making his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli's 2010 action-entertainer Chatrapathi which starred Prabhas in lead role. Since then, there were various speculations doing the rounds as to who would essay the role of Sreenivas' love interest in the film.

Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, the makers have approached Shraddha Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Disha Patani for the heroine's role, and one of them would be cast soon.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source close to the development as saying, "The makers plan to start shooting from April and depending on the actress' dates they will zero down on the final cast. The film will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule and will apparently be made on a budget of 75 crore. It is being scripted by Rajamouli's father K V Vijayendra Prasad, while Sajid Samji is penning the Hindi dialogues. Sreenivas has already shifted to Mumbai and has started prepping for the film. Currently, he is focusing on building an appropriate physique to play the character."

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' Chatrapathi Hindi remake will be helmed by V V Vinayak. Interestingly, the filmmaker had directed the Tollywood actor's Telugu debut Alludu Seenu.

Earlier, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas had opened up making his Bollywood debut with Chatrapathi and said, "This is a perfect project for my big debut in Bollywood. It's a great opportunity to collaborate with Dr Gada and Pen Studios, and to be reunited with my first ever director VV Vinayak sir. Although, taking on a role that Prabhas did is a huge responsibility, but I am glad I did, as it's a perfect script."

Coming back to the ladies, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vishal Furia's Nagin trilogy. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde is gearing up for the release of Prabhas' starrer Radhe Shyam and is also a part of Ranveer Singh's Cirkus. Disha Patani's upcoming films are Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns.

