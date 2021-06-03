Chehre Producer Shares An Update On Release Of Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi Starrer

Rumi Jaffery's upcoming mystery thriller Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in key roles, was to hit the theatrical screens on April 9 this year. However, owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country amid second wave of the pandemic, the makers postponed the release of their film.

At a time when many filmmakers are choosing to release their movies on OTT platforms owing to the uncertainty prevailing due to the pandemic, the makers of Chehre are adamant about having a theatrical release for their film.

Producer Anand Pandit told Spotboye that he is optimistic that things will get better in a few months and people will go back to the theatres.

The entertainment portal quoted him as saying, "I am optimistic that things will get better in a few months and we are confident that people will go back to the theatres. We are a little bit adamant because we are confident that people will love this film in theatres and it will be better in a theatre experience. So, we are holding on to a theatrical release and I am sure, we will be releasing this film in the next two-three months." Interestingly, Anand's previous production, Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull had a direct-to-web release earlier this year.

Elaborating further on why Chehre is a special film for him, Anand said, "It is a beautifully narrated story and people will connect to it even though it is fictitious. Mr Bachchan wanted to make this film for many years, so it is very near to his heart as well. One day he called me saying that he wants to make this film and he wants me as a producer on it. It was a dream come true as nothing can be better than the superstar of the century asking you to be a part of something."

Anand Pandit told Spotboye that Chehre is a very well-made film and will be a very beautiful experience for the audience.

Meanwhile, earlier in an interview with ETimes, Emraan Hashmi had said that it will be the producers who will decide whether they want to wait for an opportune theatrical window or release Chehre on digital directly.

Besides Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, Chehre also stars Anu Kapoor, Dhritimaan Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D Souza and Siddhanth Kapoor in pivotal roles.