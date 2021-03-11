Chehre Teaser: Amitabh Bachchan And Emraan Hashmi Starrer Is Intriguing

The makers of the Amitabh Bachchan and the Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre have finally dropped the much-awaited teaser of the same and it was definitely worth the wait. The intriguing teaser of the film will further raise the anticipation regarding the film. Big B shared the teaser of the same on his Twitter handle wherein his caption read as, "Are you ready to #FaceTheGame? Kyuki iss adaalat mein khel ki shuruaat ho chuki hai."

Talking about the teaser of Chehre, the video begins with Anu Kapoor saying how there is not a single individual in this world who has not committed a crime in their life. Emraan Hashmi can be heard saying how an innocent person is the one who has never been found doing anything wrong in their lives. Lastly, Amitabh Bachchan can be heard saying how the judiciary system of a nation only believes in imposing the rules but never gives out real justice. The voice-overs of the protagonists can be heard against the backdrop of a macabre background score and the silhouette of their pictures. By the looks of it, the film promises to be a spine-chilling crime drama. Emraan had also gone onto reveal the teaser of the same on his social media.

Are you ready to #FaceTheGame? Kyuki iss adaalat mein khel ki shuruaat ho chuki hai.#ChehreTeaser out now: https://t.co/5vOUYBO76Y



Dekhiye #Chehre in cinemas, 9th April pic.twitter.com/Ax229iBwMg — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 11, 2021

Talking about the film Chehre, it has been helmed by Rumy Jafry. It also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'souza, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhant Kapoor in pivotal roles. There were speculations that the film also starred Rhea Chakraborty. For the unversed, earlier, Rhea had also shared some BTS pictures of herself from the sets of the movie. However, once the first look of the movie started dropping in, the actor was found missing from the posters. The makers of the movie have till now, not broken their silence on whether the actor is missing from the movie's posters owing to her involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The film is slated to release on April 9, 2021. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo. On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi will also be seen in the film Mumbai Saga opposite John Abraham.

