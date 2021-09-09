Chhattisgarh Government To Formulate Film Policy-2021, To Promote Film Shooting

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to formulate film policy-2021 to create an investment climate for the film industry and promote film shooting by giving them subsidies and attractive incentives. The state cabinet, chaired by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, gave the nod for framing the film policy that aims to develop Chhattisgarh as a hub for film production.

The government aims to attract Bollywood and OTT platforms to the state so that the state's natural beauty and places of historic and cultural importance could get high visibility at the national and international level.

Gaurav Dwivedi, advisor to the Chhattisgarh government said the new policy would help create job opportunities for the youth in various fields related to film production within the state. He said the policy, being formulated at the initiative of chief minister Bhupesh Baghel would mutually benefit the film industry as well as the state.

Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Emtertainment tweeted and wrote, "Thank you for your efforts in making this possible @meGauravDwivedi. Ab #Chhattisgarh door nahin." Film fraternity has welcomed this decision and looking forward to explore the scenic beauty of chhattisgarh in their films.