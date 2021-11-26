Chhorii Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD

Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer Chhorii is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and guess what? The horror-mystery is already available on several notorious sites for free download and that too in high definition print. It's not the first time when an OTT release got leaked online within a few hour of its release. Earlier several films like Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Taapsee Pannu's Haseen Dillruba, Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah, etc., met with the same fate.

Those who are not aware, the film is a remake of a Marathi horror-mystery Lapachhapi. In the film, Nushrratt plays a pregnant woman who escapes from the city and seeks refuge in a house located deep inside sugarcane fields. Unknown to Sakshi, the house and the fields are ridden with dark secrets that start unravelling as the story unfolds, posing a threat to Sakshi and her unborn child.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Nushrratt opened up about how she prepared herself for the role of a pregnant woman, "I don't think putting on weight is the only way to act pregnant. There is a bag of emotions that you need to feel. There is life inside you. I don't think anybody can understand that depth unless you become a mother for real. I spoke to mothers and asked them how they would react in certain situations during their pregnancy. I wore a bodysuit in the film and that that pregnant stomach was roughly the same weight as it would be if I had been carrying an eight month-old baby."

Chhorii is helmed by Vishal Furia who directed the original film as well.