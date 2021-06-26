Chitrangada Singh Says 'Being On A Magazine Cover Is Not Everything' After Spending Month In Himachal Pradesh

As Chitrangada Singh returned to Gurugram, Haryana after spending a month in her secure bubble with her family at her friend's shut B&B in Tirthan Valley, the actress is back with a new perspective towards life and said that she had realised that being on a magazine cover isn't everything.

Speaking about her decision to leave for Himachal Pradesh when there was a surge in COVID-19 positive cases, she said, "We decided to go out of the city because of my parents. They're at a certain age and have other health issues, too. We kept on hearing all sorts of stuff, and things were getting pretty tough at that time. So, we decided to take my parents, brother and the kids to my friend's place in Himachal. We spent a good month there just to be safer."

In the same interview, Chitrangada affirmed that she didn't escape to Himachal because she was panicked, it was logistics and availability of the place that helped her take such a step for herself and her family.

"Himachal didn't stop tourism as long as all the paperwork was in place, and tests were done. Even while we were there, we had no other place to go and so we stayed in our bubble," added the Desi Boyz actress.

The 44-year-old actress spent most of the time indulging in activities like walking by the river, picking up cherries, fishing, etc., and said that it was the best thing that she could have done to herself.

"It was calming. It kind of roots you and makes you feel that being on a magazine cover isn't everything, not to discount what I do for work. I love what I do. But the experience gives a certain perspective on things, which sometimes we tend to miss out on," said Chitrangada.