Actress Chitrangda Singh Becomes A Lockdown Hairdresser, Shares DIY Hairstyling Video

Chitrangda Singh is an artist who is known to set new boundaries. Owing to the lockdown, everything is at a halt. While we can't step out in a saloon for our hair-care, actor Chitrangda Singh decided to take the matter into her hand. Singh took to social media and showcased her styling skills with a DIY video.

In the video, Chitrangda started with wet hair, and then she brushed and made a section of two halves. She continued taking smaller sections of hair and started chopping and trimming the hair upwards, by matching the length of her jawline. Singh repeats the same procedure even on the other section and made sure that her hair looks equal. Take a look at the same.

After that, she blow-dries her hair and applied a hair moisturizer to give it the final look. Chitrangda warned in the video that it should be done only after being confident. Also while using the toner, she advised keeping the roller away from the skin.

Even though Chitrangda mentioned that she's not a pro in it, she has handled it well. On the work front, Chitrangda will soon be seen in crime-thriller Bob Biswas opposite Abhishek Bachchan.