Chitrangda Singh On Indian Men's Hockey Team's Olympic Win: "Having Made Soorma I Know How Difficult It Is"

In one of the historic wins, the Indian men's hockey team won their first Olympic medal in 41 years and brought home the bronze medal. The entire nation is going gaga over the win and congratulating the team over the win.

Actor, producer Chitrangda Singh who is a big sports enthusiast and is known for her love for various sports, also congratulated the men in blue for their historic win.

"Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the #Bronze at #Olympics. What a stellar performance by the entire team! Whole country is proud of you for bringing a medal after 41 years! @thehockeyindia #Hockey #Tokyo2020," wrote Chitrangada Singh.

Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the #Bronze at #Olympics. What a stellar performance by the entire team! Whole country is proud of you for bringing a medal after 41 years! @thehockeyindia#Hockey #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/F9SHFypCPf — Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) August 5, 2021

The actress who has previously produced the 2018 hit film Soorma, based on hockey player Sandeep Singh's life who overcomes his disability to lead the Indian team to victory, speaking about the great win said, "Hockey is our national sport and I feel so proud that they have given us a historic moment again! Having made Soorma based on a hockey player's life I got to know more closely how difficult it is for players and the budgets that the sport gets in our country. How cruel the system can be at times .. Without doubt it's sheer passion for the sport and sweat and blood that makes you win! These players are our true heroes."