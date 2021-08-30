Chitrangda Singh Says She Does Not Make A Big Deal About Birthdays

Actress Chitrangda Singh turned a year older today and while speaking to leading daily, she revealed that she does not make a deal about birthdays and prefers to stay with her family.

Chitrangda told Times Of India, "I don't make a big deal about birthdays. I remember wanting to be with family always. I think that is very important, just being with family, being with close friends on my birthday."

When asked about her fondest birthday memories, she recalled, "I remember during my childhood days when my mother would start the prep for my birthday party two days in advance. I would get really excited about how it is being planned, how the cake is being done and our neighbours would pitch in. It was lovely how everybody would get together and prepare for the party. My father was in the Army, so we would stay in these blocks, where everybody would help with the decorations and it was all about coming together. Those are very fond memories."

In the same interview, Chitrangda said that she gives more weightage to new year resolutions than birthday resolutions.

Last year, the Desi Boyz actress underwent a ligament surgery in the knee hence, she wants to put focus on fitness.

"I have to get back on my feet and return to my fittest self. Being in the middle of the whole COVID crisis, the resolution was to just be happy, be grateful. I think the whole idea has completely changed now, it is all about being with family, being thankful and working hard at everything. You have been given so much, so being grateful is very important," concluded Chitrangda.