Christmas 2021: Aamir Khan Celebrates Christmas With Daughter Ira Khan And Her Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared some pictures from their Christmas celebration on Saturday on her social media handle. In the photos, we see Aamir, Ira, her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and their friend Smritee Paul wearing matching pyjamas.

Ira shared the snaps on her IG stories and added a 'Merry Christmas’ sticker on the picture. In another photo, Aamir was seen posing with a telescope whilst holding a small Christmas present. Ira wrote in the caption of the photo, “Make shift Christmas tree.”

Besides the aforementioned pics, Ira had earlier shared a photo with Nupur that was clicked on Christmas eve. Ira was seen giving kissing on Nupur's cheek and the couple twinned in green and red coloured sweatshirts as they posed beside a Christmas tree. She captioned it as “Happy Christmas eve-eve”. Take a look!

For the unversed, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram in February this year. Nupur is a fitness trainer and the duo regularly share adorable pictures on social media. Ira is Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta's daughter and the former couple also have a son together named Junaid Khan.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The highly anticipated film is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and it also stars Kareena Kapoor in the lead role.

Ira, on the other hand, made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea. It featured Hazel Keech in the titular role and premiered in different cities across India in December 2019.