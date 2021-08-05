Chunky Panday Had Bagged His Debut Film After Chance Encounter With Pahlaj Nihalani At A Urinal!

Chunky Panday made his debut in Bollywood with Pahlaj Nahlani's Aag Hi Aag opposite Neelam in 1987. But there's a hilarious story about how the actor landed his first big break in the Hindi film industry.

Recently when Chunky appeared on comedian-actor Cyrus Broacha's talk show on YouTube, he recalled how his inability to tie a knot indirectly helped him in bagging his debut movie.

The Saaho actor revealed that he had worn a 'churidaar' with a 'naada' for a wedding. Post chugging a few extra beers, Chunky went to relieve himself at the washroom. While he was struggling to open his 'naada' at the urinal, it was Pahlaj Nihalani who came to his rescue.

Chunky Panday On Ananya Being Targeted By Trolls: It Was Very Upsetting And Disturbing For All Of Us

Chunky recalled, "I have a problem, I can tie a knot but I can't open it." He recalled how he'd gone for a wedding one day, wearing a 'churidaar' with a 'naada'. He said, "I had a few extra beers, so I ran to the washroom to relieve myself and I couldn't open my naada. And I was screaming, 'Koi mujhe help karo (Somebody help me)!' They thought I was really funny." He said that somebody actually came forward to help him out, and it was none other than Pahlaj Nihalani."

The actor said that he nearly fainted when Pahlaj Nihalani introduced himself as the director of Govinda-starrer Ilzaam.

"Can you believe it? We got talking, and there was no internet in those days. So we start having this conversation, and he asked me 'What do you do?' I said, 'I'm a model, I'm trying for films. Sir, what do you do?'. He said, 'I just made a film with Govinda called Ilzaam'. I nearly fainted. I passed out. I said, 'You're Pahlaj Nihalani! Such a pleasure meeting you'. Without washing my hands I was trying to shake his hand," Chunky revealed on the show.

Chunky Panday Pens An Emotional Note For His Late Mother; 'M Stands For Mother; You Will Never Get Another'

A few days later, the Aankhen actor ran into Pahlaj at a party where they recalled this hilarious encounter and laughed over it. The next day, Pahlaj called him over to his office and offered him his first film.

"I went to meet him, and I thought it was one of those party conversations, but he actually signed me for my first film. So this is what I keep telling people, you never know when it happens," Chunky told Cyrus.

Earlier in one of his interviews, Chunky had revealed that he was banned before Aag Hi Aag released on the big screen. Explaining the reason behind the same, the actor had explained that while they were shooting, the film industry went on a strike and those who continued filming were blacklisted from working again. However, the ban on Chunky was soon lifted after Pahlaj Nihalani intervened.

Workwise, Chunky Panday was last seen in Kunal Kemmu's Zee5 thriller series Abhay Season 2.