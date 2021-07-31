Chunky Panday On Ananya Being Targeted By Trolls: It Was Very Upsetting And Disturbing For All Of Us

Actor Chunky Panday opened up about how social media negativity affected his daughter Ananya Panday in his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, and said that it was disturbing for his entire family.

While speaking to TOI, Chunky said, "Initially it was very upsetting and disturbing for all of us. But then I said, listen, girl, this is an app. It's not a human being. Why are you having so many emotions? I mean, I know it's a lot of people on it, but in the end, you can delete it anytime, you can go back to it anytime. So treat it that way, you know, but of course, it is disturbing for a parent or a person to read all these kinds of things."

He further added that he knows it is nothing personal, only business, and it is going to be there forever, as no one can save himself/herself from trolling.

Boasting about Ananya's initiative to spread positivity, Chunky said, "So, Ananya has started an initiative called so positive, to help kids to cope with it because there are a lot of young kids there who get trolled. It is not unique to my family or the film families, everyone gets trolled."

As they say, every coin has two sides, Chunky is also well-aware of the positive side of social media. The Housefull actor said that with the emergence of several social media platforms, actors don't have to invest much on PR.

Comparing his days to current scenario, Chunky said, "In our days we never had anything like this. I mean, there was no social media. There were no mobile phones with cameras. We could get away with murder (laughs), not literally, but as good as murder."