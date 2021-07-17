    For Quick Alerts
      Chunky Panday Pens An Emotional Note For His Late Mother; 'M Stands For Mother; You Will Never Get Another'

      Actor Chunky Panday recently penned an emotional tribute to his mother Dr Snehlata Panday who passed away on July 10. He shared a bunch of throwback pictures with her and remembered she would often tell him.

      The Aankhen actor wrote, "M stands for Mother, you can never get Another. Dr Snehalata Panday my Mother, always told me this when I was a naughty Kid. I Realize it now. Will Miss You MOM ❤." In the first picture, Chunky is seen sharing a frame with her during his younger days. In the next pictures, his mother is seen striking a pose with his daughters, Ananya Panday and Rysa.

      Earlier this week, Chunky's daughter and actress Ananya Panday had also remembered her grandmother in a heartfelt post. She had shared a few childhood pictures with her and talked about how she worked every day up until the age of 85.

      The Liger actress had written, "Rest in power, my angel. when she was born the doctors said she wouldn't live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair."

      Ananya had also opened up on how she is inspired by her grandmom and continued in her post, "She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I'm so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You're too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much."

      In one of his past interviews, Chunky had said that he became an actor because of his mother who encouraged him when he went through a series of rejections in auditions before he bagged his first break in the film industry.

      Read more about: chunky panday bollywood
      Story first published: Saturday, July 17, 2021, 10:24 [IST]
      X