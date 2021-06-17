Chunky Panday Recalls Burning Neelam's Leg During A Film Shoot; 'The Whole Calf Had Peeled Off Literally'

Chunky Panday made his acting debut in Bollywood with Pahlaj Nihalani's 1987 film Aag Hi Aag in which he was paired opposite Neelam. The duo later went on to star together in many successful films. Off screen too, the pair shared a great camaraderie.

Recently in a chat with ETimes, Chunky recalled an incident from the sets of Aag Hi Aag where he dropped Neelam from a bike while shooting a scene and her leg got badly burnt because of him.

Speaking about Aag Hi Aag, Chunky shared that he was thrilled when he was cast opposite Neelam in the film because he was her big fan. He said that he lied to Pahlaj Nahlani while signing the film that he knew how to drive a car, ride horse and motorcycle when in reality, he didn't know either of these things.

The Aankhen actor told the tabloid, "My first heroine was Neelam. I remember jab maine film sign ki thi (when I had signed the first film) Pahlajji told me that you've Neelam opposite you I went mad because humlog Neelam ke fan hua karte the (we used to be fans of Neelam)... Oh my God, I feel so bad for her because I'm a big culprit. When I signed the film, I told Pahlajji that I know everything. Main gaadi bhi chalata hoon, main ghoda bhi chalata hoon, motorcycle bhi chalata hoon (I can drive a car, ride horse and motorcycle). But I could only drive a car, I couldn't drive a motorcycle or ride a horse."

Further narrating how he ended up injuring Neelam while shooting a scene for the film, Chunky recalled, "I remember there was a scene where I had to take Neelam on a motorbike and escape from the shaadi ka mandap (wedding altar). I had done a little bit of training but I still wasn't as good and I dropped her on the bike. Us bichari ka pair jal gaya (She burnt her leg). I felt so bad and I apologised and apologised and it was horrible. So I actually hurt her in the first film with me... She was very strong, she continued because she didn't break her leg but she burnt it very badly. But she was a very hard-working and strong girl and she just bandaged it and went back to work. But it was horrible... the whole calf had peeled off literally and I'm the culprit because I dropped her from the bike."

Cut to present, the two are still good friends. Chunky told ETimes in the same interview that he and Neelam do visit each other "many times" and that they do talk about their movies once in a while.

Workwise, Chunky Panday was last seen in a negative role in Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho.