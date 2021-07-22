Chunky Panday Recalls Happy Memories With Late Mother Snehlata Panday, Says She Had Dressed Him Up As A Girl

Chunky Panday's mother Snehlata Panday passed away on July 10. Condolences poured in for the actor and his family by the fans and their friends from the industry. Recently Chunky also recalled some happy memories with his mother. He made some interesting revelations like his mother dressing him up as a girl and how he used to be accompanied by her to his sets.

According to a news report in Hindustan Times, Chunky Panday revealed to a leading publication stating, "When I was born, she always wanted to have a daughter and she got a son. So, till the age of 2, she used to dress me up like a girl. I used to wear these lovely earnings and that's why today when I go shopping, I normally pick up ladies clothes and the shopkeeper asks me if this is for my wife or for my daughter and I say, it's for me." Apart from this, the Begum Jaan actor also said how he was an extremely naughty kid and had once shaved off his entire face with his father's razor including his eyebrows. The actor had added that this incident scared his mother who thought he has developed a disease that had caused him loss of his facial hair.

Not only this, but the Housefull 4 actor also remembered how he was one of the few heroes whose mother used to accompany him on the sets of his films. Chunky Panday further went on to say, "I have travelled with her everywhere and I was known as a mama's boy. Normally heroines used to take their mothers along with them while travelling for films, I was the only hero who travelled with his mom. And since I didn't have any steady girlfriend, I used to take my mother everywhere. I am glad that she got to see the world with me."

Chunky Panday had shared a heartfelt post after his mother's demise. The actor had shared some throwback pictures with his late mother and had penned a heartwarming post for her. The post said, "M stands for Mother, you can never get Another. Dr Snehalata Panday my Mother, always told me this when I was a naughty Kid. I realize it now. Will Miss You MOM."