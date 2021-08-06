Chunky Panday Says Akshay Kumar Did Not Get Awards Or Work Initially Because He Had Learnt Acting From Him

Actor Chunky Panday is known for speaking candidly to media, and whenever the actor gets engrossed into a conversation, he ends up making interesting revelations about himself or others. Recently, he made an appearance on comedian-actor Cyrus Broacha's show on YouTube and spoke about teaching acting to Akshay Kumar before the latter made his Bollywood debut.

He said, "Akshay really makes me laugh about it. I graduated from a school called Madhumati's Dancing School. So when I was graduating... Akshay's much younger than me, four-five years younger than me. Akshay was just joining the school. You know how it is, when you just join, the teachers don't teach you, the senior students teach you. So I used to teach him some dance moves, and some dialogue delivery."

Chunky went on to add, "Akshay still laughs and jokes about it. That's why he says in the initial part of his career he didn't get too much work or awards, because of the acting I taught him. He had to undo what I taught him and become a better actor, and that's why he's become Akshay Kumar."

Now, that's an interesting revelation.

On a lighter note, Chunky and Akshay share a great rapport with each other and their camaraderie in Housefull and its sequels is quite popular among netizens.

During the same conversation, when Chunky was asked if he was sure that one day, Akshay would become a superstar, the Aag Hi Aag actor said, "Akshay is eye-candy. He's a beautiful-looking guy. He was fit then, and he's still fit. He's got a great attitude."