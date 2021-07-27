Chunky Panday Says He Is Proud To Be Known As Ananya's Dad; 'It's Pure Excitement & Happiness'

Actor Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 in 2019. Just three-film old and she is already being touted as one of the rising stars in the Hindi film industry. Her actor-father Chunky Panday is quite proud of her achievements and recently opened up on her growing success.

The Saaho actor recalled the time when his father shared the excitement of being known as Chunky Panday's father.

Chunky told IANS, "Years before I had become an actor, I had very famous doctor parents. I was always known as Doctor Panday's son, naughty son. Then one day after becoming an actor in 1987, I remember my father was in Delhi attending a heart surgeons' conference and when he was introduced on stage he was introduced as Doctor Panday, who also happens to be actor Chunky Panday's father and my father was so excited."

He further continued, "In fact, there were no mobile phones then but he called me up on an STD line and said 'Chunky, I am very proud of you. I have been introduced as your father'."

Chunky told the news agency that he feels the same way when he is introduced as Ananya Panday's father and called it 'pure excitement and happiness."

"The same goes now, I think when I am introduced as Ananya's father anywhere, it's pure excitement and happiness. I think seeing her success is making me happier than seeing my own success. When my success was happening I was too busy working. With hers, yes, I am working but it really makes me proud and it is 10-fold more to see a child succeed at something," IANS quoted Chunky as saying.

He added, "Yes, I am proud to be Ananya Panday's dad and I always want to be known as that. And I have another daughter Rysa Panday, I want to be known as her dad, too."

Speaking about Ananya Panday, the actress will next be seen in Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger and Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.