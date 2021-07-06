Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 Out: Shilpa Shetty Says She Misses OG Akshay Kumar

The much awaited song from Hungama 2 'Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0' featuring Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Meezaan is out, and we must say that it will be a treat to watch for the 90s kids.

Sharing the link of the song on her Instagram page, Shilpa wrote, "Here it is, OLD wine in a NEW Bottle. Missed the OG @akshaykumar, but #Filhaal, it's time to steal @meezaanj's heart. #ChuraKeDilMera 2.0 song is out now! An ode from all of us to late #SarojKhan ji... thank you, @brinda_gopal master @anumalikmusic for keeping the soul intact. #Hungama2."

The song is a remake of a track from Shilpa-Akshay's 1994 movie Main Khiladi Tu Anari, which was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

Earlier, while speaking about the reprised version of 'Chura Ke Dil Mera', Shilpa had told a media agency, "'Chura Ke Dil Mera' has been a milestone in my career. This song has always been special. Now CKDM 2.0 is finally coming out as part of this epic franchise comedy, I am nothing but thrilled. It was fun and a challenge recreating it after 25 years since the benchmark is so high. Hope the audience loves it as much as I did dancing to the new version."

Coming back to Hungama 2, directed by Priyadarshan, the film also casts Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles. It is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23, 2021.