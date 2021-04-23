Cinematographer Johny Lal Dies Of COVID-19 Complications; R Madhavan & Other Celebs Mourn His Demise

Since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, the entertainment industry has lost many celebrities, both in Bollywood and television. Recently, veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar passed away due to COVID-19 complications and now, the virus has claimed one more life in the film industry.

Veteran cinematographer Johny Lal, known for films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, Yaadein, Partner among others, breathed his last due to COVID-19 related complications at his home in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 21, 2021).

The news of his demise was confirmed by Western India Cinematographer Association General Secretary Rajan Singh while speaking with Indian Express.

Rajan told the tabloid, "Johny Lal ji passed away in Mumbai yesterday. He was shooting for some project just before the lockdown, and then he tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of weeks ago, and there were some complications due to which he died."

Actor R Madhavan who worked with Lal on his debut Hindi film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein paid an emotional tribute to him with a tweet that read, "The Saga of tragedies continues & we lost a wonderful man-The DOP of RHTDM. RIP Johny Lal sir. Your gentleness,kindness and brilliance will be so missed. You so beautifully managed to bring out our souls in RHTDM & now yours makes its way to the heavens. Heartbroken and aghast."

The Saga of tragedies continues & we lost a wonderful man-The DOP of RHTDM. RIP Johny Lal sir.Your gentleness,kindness and brilliance will be so missed. You so beautifully managed to bring out our souls in RHTDM & now yours makes its way to the heavens. Heartbroken and aghast.🙏 pic.twitter.com/301Jj59uMA — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 22, 2021

Tusshar Kapoor also mourned the cinematographer's demise and posted on his Instagram handle, "RIP Johnny sir! Thank you for making #mujhekucchkehnahai look like the way it did, fresh even today! Thank you for making my rawness and imperfection, look natural and youthful, during the filming of my 1st film!"

Satish Kaushik who teamed up with him on films like Vaada and Shaadi Se Pehle, took to his Instagram page and wrote, "Oh God! Shocked to hear about demise of Johny Lal, an ace cinematographer, great, simple human being. Will miss you Johny Maa. Heartfelt condolences to the family and may his pure soul RI... Om Shanti."

