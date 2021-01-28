Cirkus: Pooja Hegde Starts Next Schedule Of The Ranveer Singh Starrer In Her Hometown Mumbai

Pooja Hegde is back in her hometown, Mumbai, as she is currently shooting for her next, Cirkus here. The actress had earlier expressed how she was elated to have a tight schedule to kickstart this significant year.

The Indian star had been shuffling between Hyderabad and Mumbai for shoots consistently, but is now back for a while as the next schedule of the Rohit Shetty directorial is to be shot here itself.

A source close to the actress revealed, "After Pooja wrapped Radhe Shyam a few days back, she immediately flew to Mumbai to shoot for her next schedule of Cirkus. She will be staying at home for a while after pretty long because she had been travelling to and from since quite a few months for her commitments and even now she is back home for work itself."

The casting of the film stars a fresh, exciting pairing of Pooja Hegde alongside Ranveer Singh. Since the duo will be coming together for the first time everyone is super excited to see their chemistry on screen.

After wrapping the first schedule of the film in November end the actress had set off to Hyderabad for other films' shoots. Starting the new year on a working note, Pooja has again had no time to catch a break as she recently wrapped the final schedule of the Pan-India Prabhas starrer film, Radhe Shyam only to get back to the sets of Cirkus.

Also Read : Riteish Deshmukh Is All Praise For Pooja Hegde & Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor's New Poster

The hard-working star is all set to impress with her immeasurable talent and looks in 2021 as she has multiple films lined up. These include Cirkus, multi-lingual film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan and Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni.

Also Read : Radhe Shyam To Cirkus; Pooja Hegde Hops From One City To Another Due To Her Busy Schedule