CISF Officer Who Stopped Salman Khan At Mumbai Airport Gets Rewarded For Exemplary Professionalism

Contrary to reports doing the rounds that the CISF officer who stopped superstar Salman Khan for security check at Mumbai airport is in trouble, the official Twitter page of CISF has now clarified that the personnel has been rewarded for exemplary service.

Reacting to a media report, CISF tweeted, "The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty. @PIBHomeAffairs."

Salman Khan's Look From Tiger 3 Gets Leaked; Actor Spotted Shooting A Chase Sequence In Russia

See the tweet.

The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty. @PIBHomeAffairs — CISF (@CISFHQrs) August 24, 2021

Earlier, there were reports floating in the media that the CISF officer in question was penalized for breaking the protocol and speaking to media organisations about Salman's incident. It was reported that the organization has seized his mobile phone to make sure that he doesn't speak to the media about this incident in the future.

However, the CISF has now rubbished these reports and called them 'incorrect and without factual basis.'

Anees Bazmee Rubbishes Reports Of Teaming Up With Salman Khan; Says 'This Is News To Me'

Last week, a video had surfaced on social media in which a CISF officer is seen standing in front of Salman and gesturing him to get a clearance from the security check point before entering the airport terminal. The actor was heading to Russia to resume shooting for his upcoming film Tiger 3.

The video went viral on social media in no time and netizens lauded the CISF officer for carrying out his duty.

Talking about Salman Khan, the actor is currently filming for Tiger 3 in Russia. The espionage thriller also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Besides this movie, his other upcoming projects include Antim- The Final Truth, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2. He will also be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan.