Complaint Filed Against Kangana Ranaut For Her Comment In Response To Rihanna's Tweet On Farmers Protest

Kangana Ranaut's controversial tweets on the ongoing farmers' protest has landed her in legal trouble. According to reports, Harshvardhan Patil, an advocate, has filed a complaint against the actress in Belagavi district in Karnataka for insulting farmers and calling them 'terrorists' in her tweet.

The complaint filed on 6 February, is in reference to Kangana Ranaut's comment on Rihanna's tweet on the farmers' protest.

The American pop star had shared a news article on the farmer's protest and tweet, "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest." In response, Kangana had attacked her with a series of posts on her Twitter page.

One of Kangana's tweet read, "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

According to a report in Quint, Patil who hails from a reputed farming family in Belagavi, has referred to this tweet of the Manikarnika star and said, "People like Kangana Ranaut who do not possess any knowledge about farming activities and the problems faced by our farming families are involved in making unwanted and unwarranted comments on the entire farming community of India time and again. Sir, the said Kangana Ranaut who is heard to be an actress instead of sharing compassion towards the farming community is addressing them as "terrorists" etc."

Patil accused Kangana of trying to provoke and incite the other citizens of India to attack and assault the farming community and their families posing them to be traitors. He also argued that the actress insulted the Indian armed forces and their families by referring to the nation as "vulnerable" and "broken."

The Belagavi-based advocate had further requested to book Kangana under multiple sections of Indian Penal Code in his complaint. Also, he has urged the police to take action to suspend the actress's Twitter account.

