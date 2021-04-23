Composer Shravan Rathod Of Nadeem-Shravan Fame Passes Away After Battling COVID-19

Music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame has died due to COVID-19 complications at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday evening. He was 66. The news was The news of Shravan’s demise was confirmed by his son, musician Sanjeev Rathod. He told Indian Express, “He passed away tonight. He was not responding to treatment at all. He passed away at the hospital. Please pray for his soul.”

For the unversed, after testing positive for coronavirus, Shravan Rathod was admitted to Mumbai's SL Raheja Hospital on Monday and was on ventilator for the last few days. Soon after his death on Thursday, many members of the music fraternity such as Adnan Sami, Shreya Ghoshal, Salim Merchant and Jeet Gannguli have condoled Shravan’s death on social media.

Composer Nadeem Saifi, the other half of the popular duo has mourned the loss as well. Whilst talking to Bombay Times, Nadeem said, “I am in deep pain as I say this but my friend and my companion, my partner of so many years is no more. It has left such a vacuum. I spoke to his son who was inconsolable. We had been in touch on a regular basis for the last several days when Shravan complained of ill-health and had to be moved to a hospital. Shravan’s wife and son are also unwell and are still in the hospital.”

Nadeem-Shravan have composed many super-hit songs in Bollywood films during the 90s and early 2000s. The duo first got their big break with Aashiqui in 1990 and then went on to compose for hits such as Saajan, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Raja Hindustani and Pardes to name a few. They parted ways in 2005 but later reunited to compose for David Dhawan’s Do Knot Disturb in 2009.