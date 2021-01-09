Coolie Accident: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls How His Father Cried Upon His Return From The Hospital

Amitabh Bachchan recently revisited the 'Coolie' incident which almost took his life, as he reached a milestone on social media. A fan had wished the superstar for crossing 45 million mark on his Twitter page by posting a throwback picture which dated back to Big B's return from the hospital post his Coolie accident.

The memory made Sr. Bachchan nostalgic, who shared the throwback photo on social media and wrote, "The caption informs of 45 million on Twitter .. thank you Jasmine, but the picture says a lot more .. Its the moment I came home surviving death after the 'Coolie' accident .. Its the first time ever I saw my Father breaking down ! A concerned little Abhishek looks on!"

In the picture, we see Amitabh bending down to touch his father's feet, who can be seen crying. Meanwhile, a young Abhishek Bachchan who is standing next to his grandfather, looks disturbed.

Earlier, in an interview, Big B had opened up about the accident and said, "When I was in the ICU, it would take me the whole night to walk a small distance. I would try and walk after the nurses were asleep. It would take me half an hour to cover a distance of just one inch. But I was determined, telling myself that I have to reach that point tonight."

On July 26, 1982, Amitabh Bachchan had severely injured himself on the sets of Coolie while filming a fight scene with co-star Puneet Issar. He was immediately shifted to a Mumbai hospital where he went into a coma-like situation. The actor by his own admission, was even declared 'clinically dead' for a few minutes. However, after multiple surgeries and by the grace of his fans' prayers, the actor finally moved a muscle on August 2, 1982.

