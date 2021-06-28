Cops Bust Rave Party In Nashik: Bollywood Actresses, Former Bigg Boss Contestant Found With Drugs

On Sunday (June 27, 2021), the Maharashtra police busted a rave party at a private bungalow in the Igatpuri hill station of Nashik district. They recovered multiple drugs from the venue and arrested 22 people which includes five to six actresses from Bollywood and south film industry, a former Big Boss contestant and two prominent choreographers.

According to police officials, the raid was carried out after the police received a tip-off about the rave party. The cops recovered a huge amount of narcotic substances and cash in the raid, stated a report in ANI. A report in Punekar news stated that the raid was conducted at around 2 am.

Sachin Patil, superintendent of police of Nashik Rural, revealed that the party was organized to celebrate the birthday of an individual in two private bungalows and many people from Mumbai were a part of it.

ANI quoted him as saying, "22 people including 12 women were arrested and several types of drugs and cash were seized from their possession after the police busted an alleged rave party at a private bungalow in the Igatpuri hill station of Nashik district of Maharashtra."

"All have been taken into custody and further investigation is on, during the initial investigation it has been found that out of 12 women, 5 to 6 were actresses from Bollywood and South films. It is also known that one woman is a former contestant of Big Boss," he was quoted as saying.

Additional superintedent of police, Sharmistha Walvalkar of Nashik Rural was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "We have traced a Nigerian national in Mumbai who is suspected of supplying contraband to the party."

She further added, "We have registered three separate cases - one under NDPS Act, the second for sale and consumption of drugs while a third case for violating Covid norms - against the people found at the party. The process of arresting the suspects is going on as per their roles found."