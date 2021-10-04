Cordelia Cruise Drug Case: NCB Not To Seek Further Custody Of Aryan Khan

On Sunday (October 3, 2021), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said that they would not seek further police custody of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in connection with the Cordelia Cruise drugs case. Khan along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and another accused Munmun Dhamecha were among the eight people who were arrested by NCB following a raid on an alleged "rave party" onboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on Saturday.

As per a report in India Today, after Aryan Khan will be sent to judicial custody on Monday, his lawyers will be applying for his bail.

Earlier, NCB had issued an official statement that read, "In further development in Cr 94/21, the three accused namely Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested today on 03-10-2021 u/s 8 (c) r/w section 20 (b), 27, 28 & 29 of NDPS Act and were produced before the honorable holiday court today after their medical. The honorable court granted 1 day NCB custody of the three accused. They will be produced again before the honorable court tomorrow for their judicial custody. Further, remaining 5 accused namely Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak jaiswal, Gomit chopra and Vikrant Chhokar were arrested later today and will be produced before the honorable ACMM Court tomorrow after their medical."

A case was filed against Aryan Khan and others after agency investigators seized 13 gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas or hashish, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy), 5gm mephedrone and cash worth Rs 1.33 lakh at International Cruise Terminal, Green Gate Mumbai.

On the other hand, Satish Maneshinde, Aryan Khan's lawyer told Additional CMM RK Rajebhosale in the holiday court that his client was invited to the cruise party.

"However, he did not have a boarding pass. He didn't have any seats or cabins there. Secondly, according to the seizure, nothing has been found in his possession. He is arrested only based on chats," Maneshinde said at the court according to a report in Hindustan Times. He further said he will file Aryan's bail plea on Monday before the regular court.