Court Bars State From Taking Coercive Steps Against Karan Johar In Case Involving Pandya, KL Rahul

On Friday (January 22), Rajasthan high court directed the state not to take coercive steps against filmmaker Karan Johar in a case in connection to the Koffee with Karan controversy. The case was reportedly lodged in Jodhpur against Johar as well as Indian cricket team players Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for allegedly making derogatory remarks against women.

The complaint was filed by DR Meghwal, a resident of Sarecha village in Jodhpur district, alleging that during his appearance on the TV show named Koffee with Karan, cricketer Hardik Pandya had made insulting remarks against women.

Karan Johar filed a petition seeking interim protection from the case. After hearing both parties on Friday, the court has ordered the state to provide the latest facts in the case. "The petitioner shall be permitted to present his case to the investigating officer through a legal representative or a legal advisor," the court said.

Meanwhile, Pandya and KL Rahul had also moved a petition before the high court seeking quashing of the FIR. The court had provided interim protection to both cricketers from arrest.

For the unversed, back in 2019, both Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had appeared as guests on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan season 6. The showrunners and the duo were slammed by netizens after Hardik Pandya boasted about hooking up with multiple women.

During an hour-long chat show, Pandya and Rahul opened up about their relationships, crushes, favourite movies, actors and actresses. Pandya while talking about his relationships had said, "When I lost my virginity, I came home and said, 'Main karke aya hai aaj (I had sex today)'. At a party my parents asked me 'acha tera wala (women) kaun sa hai [who is your interest here?] so I said yeh, yeh, yeh (pointing out women)' and they were like 'waah proud of you beta'."

When Karan asked about interacting with women at night clubs, Hardik had added, "I like to watch and observe how they (women) move. I'm little from the black side so I need to see how they move." After the backlash, Hardik and KL Rahul had been suspended from two matches by the BCCI, while Karan Johar took down the episode's video from his the show's official YouTube Channel.

