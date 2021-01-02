Court Calls Out Kangana Ranaut For Merging Her Three Mumbai Flats: Says 'Its A Grave Violation Of Plan'

BMC Had Sent Notice To Kangana In March 2018

BMC had sent another notice, asking Kangana to restore the structure of the three flats as per the original plan. Kangana had challenged the demolition notice and requested the court to restrain the civic body from carrying out the demolition.

Kangana Has Been Given Six Weeks To Approach High Court

The latest plea by the actress was rejected in court on December 23 by Judge Chavan saying the "interference of this court is not required". The court has also given the actress six weeks to approach the Bombay High Court against the order.

BMC Demolished Kangana's Bandra Office In September

This is not the first time Kangana had a run with BMC. Back in September 2020, parts of Kangana's bungalow in the Pali Hill area was demolished for alleged "unauthorized" construction. The actress had challenged the allegations and moved the High Court against it. The court ruled in Rananut's favour and termed the BMC's action as illegal and malicious.