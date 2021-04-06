Court Rejects Kangana Ranaut's Plea Over Javed Akhtar's Defamation Suit

Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar's legal battle refuses to settle down. Yesterday (April 05, 2021), a sessions court in Dindoshi in Mumbai dismissed an application filed by the Queen actress challenging the proceedings initiated against her by a magistrate court in connection with a defamation complaint lodged by the veteran lyricist.

For the unversed, last year, Akhtar had filed a defamation case against Kangana in a Mumbai court, for making baseless allegations against him in comments made to the media while speaking about the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the complaint, Javed had alleged that the Rangoon actress' baseless comments had caused damage to his reputation.

The sessions court in Dindoshi had on April 3, reserved its order on the application filed by Ranaut.

In her application, Ranaut had challenged the issuance of the process and the legality and validity of the February 1, 2021 order passed by the magistrate, and the subsequent action of issuing a bailable warrant against her for failing to appear before the court.

According to a report by PTI, "Ranaut's advocate Rizwan Siddiquee had argued in the sessions court that as per provisions of section 200 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), a magistrate has to first examine and record the statements of the complainant and the witnesses before issuance of notice or proceedings in criminal complaints."

Siddiquee further claimed that since the magistrate court had not recorded the statements of the witnesses, it had invalidated the procedure. Kangana, on the other hand, sought the sessions court to quash the proceedings initiated against her.

However, Javed Akhtar's advocate Jay Bharadwaj opposed the application and submitted that the order passed by the magistrate did not warrant interference.

