COVID-19 Vaccination Drive For Film Journalists Organized In Mumbai

A corona vaccination drive for film journalists was organised by well-known distributor Mehmood Ali of Don Cinema on 13th June at his office at Andheri -West and Shiv Sena MP Shri Rahul Shewale and Sai Group Of Hospitals played an important role to organise this drive.

Speaking about the motive of organising this drive. Shri Mehmood Ali said, "Although it is said to work from home to remain safe in today's atmosphere of pandemic but journalists have to go out in field to cover the happenings and to get bytes and visuals."

He further added, "We lost many journalist friends due to COVID-19, so I thought of organising vaccination drive for them, and I am thankful to Shri Rahul Shewale and Sai Group Of Hospitals to help me in this drive. The result of this drive was very encouraging as more than 100 journalists attended this vaccination camp."

Shri Rahul Shewale also visited the venue and on behalf of Chamber Of Film Journalist, Atul Mohan, Indermohan Pannu and Shashikant Singh Munna were also present. They thanked Shri Mehmood Ali and Shri Rahul Shewale for organizing this camp for the health and safety of journalists.