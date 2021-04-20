COVID-19 Vaccine For All Above 18: Kareena Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Swara & Others Laud Government’s Move

The government of India on Monday announced that everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine from May 1. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to check the surge in Coronavirus cases

Many Bollywood celebs including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Swara Bhaskar among others have reacted to the news. They took to their respective social media handles to laud the decision.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post on her Instagram story and wrote, “Let’s do this India.” Riteish Deshmukh, on the other hand took to twitter and wrote, “Its a great decision by the government to open up the covid 19 vaccination for everyone above 18 years old. #vaccineforall.”

Sona Mohapatra also welcomed the news and wrote, “I just read that 18 plus years to be eligible for vaccination from May 1, 2021. #BestNews . #India #WeShallOvercome #COVID19.” Swara Bhaskar too commended the new development. She retweeted the news on Twitter and wrote, “Finally! Yes, thank you.”

Producer Ronnie Screwvala requested everyone to mask up and wrote, “Excellent news that all above 18 can get vaccinated 👍. But all our young Indians do remember this vaccination is not making us SuperMan or IronMan – just SaferMan !! Got the point 👍. We still need to mask up and be super careful – long journey ahead.”

For the unversed, many Bollywood stars including Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, Govinda Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan and more were infected by the COVID-19 in the last few weeks.

It must also be noted that many stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Dharmendra among others have got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

