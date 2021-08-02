Cyber Crime Case: Raj Kundra's Anticipatory Bail Hearing Adjourned Till August 7

Businessman Raj Kundra who was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch on July 19 for allegedly being the key conspirator in an adult film business racket, was booked by the Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell in a similar case in 2020 which involved producing and publishing pornographic content.

The complaint was filed last year under the Indian Penal Code section pertaining to obscenity, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act.

Now as per a tweet in ANI, the order in the hearing of anticipatory bail application of Kundra has been adjourned till August 7.

The news agency tweeted, "Order in the hearing of anticipatory bail application of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, in Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell's case of last year, adjourned till 7th August."

A report in India Today had cited sources saying that Sherlyn Chopra who were booked as co-accused in this case, had made allegations against Raj Kundra in their statements to the Cyber Cell. However, Raj was granted interim bail by a Mumbai court last year.

As per a report in Indian Express, Kundra had said that he had no links to the alleged offence since he had exited from the start-up. He had also claimed that that he submitted the documents regarding his investments and exit from the company to the police and had nothing to do with the alleged shoots or web series.

Later, he had approached the sessions court to seek anticipatory bail in this case.

Currently, Raj Kundra is in the judicial custody in connection with a pornography-related case. On the other hand, his actress-wife Shilpa Shetty issued a statement today in which she maintained that she will refrain from commenting on this case.

"A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND... I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf," a part of her statement read.