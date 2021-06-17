Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021: Kiara Advani Goes Sultry, Saif Ali Khan Gives Major Rockstar Vibes
Make way for the most sought-after calendar of the year! We are talking about renowned celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's star-studded calendar which features some of the biggest names from the film industry.
Every year, the ace lensman teams up with our favourite Bollywood stars to give us some stunning clicks which are a sight for sore eyes! While this year has been a kind of drab owing to the pandemic, fret not, because we have for you some gorgeous pictures of your favourite celebrities from Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar 2021 that will surely add some colour to it.
Saif Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Vijay Deverakonda...phew these names are just enough to drive away our mid-week blues. Treat yourself with their pictures which are going viral on social media.
Kiara Advani
The Kabir Singh actress looks captivating while posing on the sand in this picture. What makes the click even more special is that she lets her eyes do all the talking!
Saif Ali Khan
WOOOWWW! Well, that was our first reaction when you saw this picture of Saif Ali Khan from Dabboo Ratnani's calendar. This man is giving us some major rockstar vibes here, isn't he?
Abhishek Bachchan
The Guru actor takes the style quotient a notch higher with his classy looks in this photo.
Sunny Leone
When it comes to bold photoshoots, nobody nails it like Sunny Leone and this picture is the proof! The actress bares it for all for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar and we can feel the temperature soaring high amid the rains!
Ananya Panday
The Student Of The Year 2 actress strikes a pose with her furry friend Flash and it's next level cuteness.
Vijay Deverakonda
Before taking Bollywood by storm with his upcoming film Liger, Vijay Deverakonda makes a sensational debut on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar with his 'beast'. Wait, did you just skip a heartbeat?
Vicky Kaushal
Dressed in a black sleeveless tee with matching distressed jeans, a leather jacket, a pair of cool shades and tattoos on his arm, Vicky Kaushal has left everyone drooling over his hotness which is melting our hearts.
Vidya Balan
The Sherni lady's stylish avatar gets a big thumbs up from us. Isn't she all things beautiful in that dress with daring thigh-high slit?
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria looked ultra glamorous in a loose white shirt and knee-length boots in her debut shot for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar for the year 2021.
(Picture courtesy- Dabboo Ratnani, Instagram)