Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021: Shah Rukh Khan's Shirtless Picture Is Too Hot To Handle

It's known to all that superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the favourite muses of famous photographer Dabboo Ratnani, whose annual calendar is always the talk of the town. A while ago, Ratnani unveiled the shot of Shah Rukh Khan from his 2021 calendar photoshoot, and boy, we can't take our eyes off the Darr actor.

In the picture, Shah Rukh is seen staring at the camera intensely and netizens are going crazy over his shirtless look. Sharing SRK's picture on his Instagram page, Dabboo wrote, "Once You Become Fearless, Life Becomes Limitless❣️ Invincible & Charismatic Shah Rukh Khan For #dabbooratnanicalendar @iamsrk ❤️📸🗓."

With respect to work, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's action-thriller Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is bankrolled by YRF's head honcho Aditya Chopra and fans are super excited to see SRK back on the silver screen after good four years.

According to the latest reports, Shah Rukh and Deepika have already kick-started the shoot of the film, because the restrictions in Maharashtra has been eased.

Speaking of the film's buzz among netizens, they are quite curious to know more about Pathan as the film marks the comeback of Shah Rukh and Deepika after good seven years. They were last seen in Farah Khan's Happy New Year in 2014.